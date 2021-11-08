Sacred Cows & Data Cubes: Invisible Contracts & Provider Wellness

Leadership as Mobile Medicine Changes

No topic is off-limits in this multi-party podcast featuring three renowned leaders of Mobile Medicine — Scott Moore (Moore EMS Consulting, LLC / Workforce Dynamics, Inc), Art Groux (Bennington Rescue Squad, Vermont) and Sean Kukauskas (Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital EMS, Boston).

The discussion goes far beneath bumper-sticker messages, seeking root causes to develop practical solutions in highly impactful areas of Mobile Medical education, economics, provider mental health and wellness, and management of people and processes. We even discuss issues related to the churn of personnel in and out of the industry — and the associated shortage of qualified new people.

All against the backdrop of the power of data to inform decision-making that elucidates the “invisible contracts” that operate all around us: assumptions made but infrequently clarified, which can lead to strained relationships in an industry that is built on trust. TRUST is perhaps more critical now than ever as Mobile Medicine seeks to navigate changes from all directions, forcing an evolution of the key skills required of both field crews and managers alike.

Related