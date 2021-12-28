Real Life Rescues: The Art of EMS Amid War

Welcome to Real Life Rescues, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and takes an in-depth look into the operational and personal accounts of EMS first responders from Israel’s largest fully volunteer EMS provider United Hatzalah. The podcast is hosted by EMT-P (Paramedic) Dov Maisel and EMT-B (EMT) Raphael Poch.

In today’s episode, we’ll be taking a look at how United Hatzalah, as a national organization operating within the communities throughout Israel responds to wartime situations and deals with both regular EMS calls as well as emergency calls caused by the violence of war and barrages of rocket attacks on a single front or on multiple fronts in the civilian arena. We’ll take an in-depth look at what it means to be a first responder under fire during wartime.

