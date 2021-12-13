Real Life Rescues: Looking Back At Surfside

Welcome to Real Life Rescues, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and takes an in-depth look into the operational and personal accounts of EMS first responders from Israel’s largest fully volunteer EMS provider United Hatzalah. The podcast is hosted by EMT-P (Paramedic) Dov Maisel and EMT-B (EMT) Raphael Poch.

We have a special episode for you as we are close to marking six months since the horrific collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. It is therefore my pleasure to introduce a very special guest that we have on today’s podcast, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Slater. Dr. Slater was one of the team members of the mission that United Hatzalah sent to Surfside, together with Dov, Poch and three other members of our Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit. We hope you enjoy this in-depth look into the human tragedy that transpired during and after the collapse and how our team coped with the fallout while providing a small measure of solace for the families, survivors, and first responders who were struggling with the outcome.

Previous: Bystander CPR 2.0

Want to hear more? Download our podcasts by searching for “EMS Today” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!