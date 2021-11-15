Real Life Rescues: License To Innovate: Part 2

Welcome to Real Life Rescues, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and takes an in-depth look into the operational and personal accounts of EMS first responders from Israel’s largest fully volunteer EMS provider United Hatzalah. The podcast is hosted by EMT-P (Paramedic) Dov Maisel and EMT-B (EMT) Raphael Poch.

The world of EMS in Israel has drastically changed in the past 20 years, and United Hatzalah has been at the forefront of technological innovations that have been pushing the field of EMS forward throughout the 21st century.

In this episode, we will be discussing some of our more recent large-scale innovations, such as the use of the Carbyne communication and location system; our new Rug Gear communications devices and communications technology that we have built with Widebridge systems and the Israeli Pelephone telecommunications network; and our most recent agreement with City Transformer, which will revolutionize the urban EMS system – utilizing a car-sharing program for first response vehicles that can modulate or transform to less than one meter wide. Due to their modular size, these vehicles are easy to park and drive through traffic and allow first responders who are not motorcyclists to respond to medical emergencies faster.

Listen to Part 1 here!