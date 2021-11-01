Real Life Rescues: License To Innovate: Part 1

Welcome to Real Life Rescues, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and takes an in-depth look into the operational and personal accounts of EMS first responders from Israel’s largest fully volunteer EMS provider, United Hatzalah. The podcast is hosted by EMT-P Dov Maisel and EMT-B Raphael Poch.

The world of EMS in Israel has drastically changed in the past 20 years, from the innovation of the ambucycle, to pocket BVM’s, and the creation of an nationwide Uber-like network of first responders who provide emergency medical services free of charge to anyone, anywhere, United Hatzalah has been at the forefront of technological innovations that have been pushing the field of EMS forward throughout the 21st century.

And the innovations continue. Due to the magnitude of instances where these devices and technologies have saved lives, this episode will be done in at least two parts.

Topics for this episode include: Socially disruptive innovation and how we used it to lower response times, putting the community at the forefront of lifesaving and small scale innovations at the scene of an emergency.

In part 2 we will discuss our newer innovations from the past year including our new communications and phone technology, the Carbyne system, and co-sharing collapsible cars.

Previous: Dov Maisel and Raphael Poch discuss mass-casualty incident training in response to the three large-scale MCIs that took place in Israel this year.