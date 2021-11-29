Real Life Rescues: Bystander CPR 2.0

Welcome to Real Life Rescues, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and takes an in-depth look into the operational and personal accounts of EMS first responders from Israel’s largest fully volunteer EMS provider, United Hatzalah. The podcast is hosted by EMT-P (Paramedic) Dov Maisel and EMT-B (EMT) Raphael Poch.

Today, we’ll be talking about Bystander CPR 2.0, how engaging the community can – and has – revolutionized the speed at which basic CPR is initiated in cases of sudden cardiac arrest across Israel. In this episode, Dov and Raphael will discuss how a small and inexpensive program became a national initiative that resulted in a shift in the number of bystanders willing and able to perform basic CPR during an emergency.

We will discuss the “Safe Family” education program that involved community members taking a four-hour basic CPR and family safety course which has led to dozens of recent instances where bystanders became the “first” first responders and initiated near-immediate CPR that resulted in lives being saved.

