Has your department or agency dealt with a suicide involving a co-worker? How does your career change your perspective and personal life? Hear from Ralph McGill, a probationary officer for 21 years, about his experiences on and off the job.

Previous: Hear from a medical director on her perspective on the relationship between hospital staff and field personnel.

Get every episode of the Project Mayday podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!