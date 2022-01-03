Project Mayday: Pranay Manghirmalani

Project Mayday had the pleasure of having this unique podcast following first responder Pranay Manghirmalani during his mental wellness journey over the course of one year. This is Part One of a Two-part series where we explore signs of mental struggle and when to intervene. Pranay spoke with Project Mayday the night before he headed to a PTSD retreat and shared his thoughts and feelings before the experience.

Previous: Justin Hester shares the story of how it took him 10 years to become a firefighter and how he managed to finish his paramedic license.

Want to hear more? Download our podcasts by searching for “EMS Today” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!