Project Mayday: Pete Kruse

Get every episode of the Project Mayday podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

How did the “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue and don’t harass policy” (DADT policy) affect the mental stress of a military soldier? How far have we come for an inclusive culture to promote mental wellness of our first responders? Hear the story of Pete Kruse and his experiences serving in the military and as an EMS specialist.

Previous: Writer Alee Anderson talks about what makes storytelling an effective tool for learning.