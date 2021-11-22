Project Mayday: Monte Frank

How can certain cultural perspectives help with processing grief? Monte Fronk holds many positions as a tribal first responder for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. On May 26th, 2021, Monte’s daughter was murdered in her Minnesota apartment and is classified as a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women victim. Monte reflects on how he is able to process his grief through his cultural and first responder lens.

“The one unique thing is that in non-native culture we grieve for years… in our stories as our traditional Ojibwe funeral process… is tell everybody that we have to let our loved ones go,” he said. “If we continue to grieve, where they are going to.. they wont be happy. They will come back to where they were at. As Ojibwe people, we have to let our loved ones go.”

