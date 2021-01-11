Project Mayday: Lisa Bertaccini, LCSW

Get every episode by subscribing to Project Mayday using Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts.

Why did you choose to be a first responder? Is there a link between the impact of childhood trauma, or does a generational family history of career choices influence a person’s career choice? Hear a different perspective from a military family life consultant from the Department of Defense on her experience with her psychological perspective on how to maintain mental wellness, the affects of PTSD on the family and how to do a mental health check on yourself.

Previous: Hear the story of the private industry EMS through the lens of a female paramedic in a busy 911 system from Whitney Gaudaur.