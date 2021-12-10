Project Mayday: Justin Hester

Do you need inspiration while progressing toward your ideal career as a current or potential first responder? Justin Hester shares his 10 year search for a firefighter position and how he managed to progress to finish his paramedic license later in life. His ability to navigate life challenges and give back to his community while continuing to strive for balance is an example of mental wellness. Thank you firefighter paramedic Hester, for sharing your story.

“I am a student of the job.” – Justin Hester

