Project Mayday: John Spencer

“Nothing is done as an individual, not fighting and not dealing with trauma, life, war…. nothing.” – John Spencer, U.S. Army Major (Ret.)

Retired U.S. Army Major John Spencer shares his story on his journey through war, family dynamics and his own perspectives of what “strength” means. Spencer has a book coming out that is referenced in the podcast in Spring 2022 called “Connected Soldiers; Life, Leadership, and Social Connections in Modern War.”

