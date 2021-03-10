Project Mayday: Erik Hernandez

Get every episode of the Project Mayday podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

Project Mayday is happy to promote 809 Fight 4 Awareness that supports the mental wellness of our first responders in Southern California! Erik Hernandez shares his story on how he started with 809 Fight 4 Awareness. He also shares his own story for mental wellness as a first responder.

Previous: Hear Brian Kim’s story of reprioritizing life and his struggle to restore balance after leaving the military.