Project Mayday: Alee Anderson

How can storytelling impact the first-responder culture? Hear from a ghostwriter Alee Anderson, who specializes in working with victims of trauma, on the topic.

“Telling stories is one of the most powerful means that leaders have to influence, teach and inspire,” Anderson said. “What makes storytelling so effective for learning? For starters, storytelling forges connections among people, and between people and ideas. Stories convey the culture, history and values that unite people.”

