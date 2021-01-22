The EMS Today Show: Epic New Book Shows ‘Principles, Pearls and Pitfalls’ in EMS

This podcast presents an in-depth discussion with the editors of a new in-depth book recently introduced for EMS providers, educators, students and EMS junkies.

Prehospital Medicine: Principles, Pearls and Pitfalls was self-published by the International Prehospital Medicine Institute (IPHMI) with one purpose in mind: to get the most up-to-date EMS principles, pearls and pitfalls into the hands (and minds) of dedicated EMS providers.

IPHMI dedicated the book in the memory of famed trauma surgeon, EMS leader and friend to all on EMS, Dr. Norman McSwain and priced the book at only $14.95 for the e-book version and $29.95 for the 737-page printed version to make it affordable to emergency providers and physicians who could benefit from its content.

The book is written in a question and answer format, features 86 easy-to-read educational chapters on a multitude of subjects. It is 737 pages of amazing content that, in the e-book version, will be updated as topics, science or techniques change. There were 33 contributing authors in addition to the five primary authors whose mission it was to give providers the latest important information in 86 subject areas.

Join A.J. Heightman for a conversational discussion of the book, its contents and its purpose with the five EMS educators who developed its content: Wilfred (Will) Chapleau, RN, EMT-P; Greg Chapman, BS, RRT, REMT-P; Michael J. Hunter, EMT-P, TP-C; Peter T. Pons, MD, FACEP; and Lance Stuke, MD, FACS.

Biographies of the authors, the book’s 86 Chapter Table of Contents and a list of its contributing editors is presented below.

About the Editors

Will Chapleau has been a paramedic for 41 years and trauma nurse specialist for 28 years. For the last five years he has served as the director of Performance Improvement at the American College of Surgeons after spending six years managing trauma training programs for the Committee on Trauma there. He also spent 20 years with the Chicago Heights Fire Department, the last 6 years as chief. He also spent 15 years as an educator in the Good Samaritan Hospital EMS System in Downers Grove, Ill., and at St. James Hospital and Prairie State College in Chicago Heights. Chapleau served as the chair of the PHTLS Committee of NAEMT for nearly 20 years. He also served on the NAEMT Board of Directors, as well as on the boards for the National Association of EMS Educators and the Society of Trauma Nurses. He also chaired a task force for the National Association of EMS Physicians. He’s been a frequent contributor to the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS), EMS World Magazine and Fire Apparatus Magazine. He has also been published in the Journal of Trauma and Critical Care and the Journal of Emergency Medicine. He also served on the editorial board of EMS World Magazine. Will has written and edited five prehospital care texts in four languages and has taught prehospital care and lectured in conferences in over 60 countries.

Greg Chapman a paramedic, respiratory therapist and educator has been involved in EMS since 1975, holds a baccalaureate degree from the State University of New York in Economics and Educational Administration. He has worked in all aspect of public safety from EMS, law enforcement and fire service and brings a multifaceted view to the table. He served as a member of the Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) Committee for over 20 years. He was responsible for the development of multiple editions trauma and tactical c courses. Chapman serves on the Board of Advisors of the Committee for Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, charged with the development of standards used in the austere environments that we now face. Chapman has 30 years as a professional ski patroler and served on many SAR teams. Chapman has given presentations and seminars worldwide in over 20 countries and is published in multiple journals and textbooks. Chapman serves as a site visitor for the CoAEMSP and strongly believes that exceptional primary education is the cornerstone for the growth EMS as a profession.

Michael J. Hunter, a veteran of EMS for more than 37 years, serves as Deputy Chief EMS for Worcester EMS (WEMS) at UMass Memorial Medical Center (UMMMC) University Campus in Worcester, Mass., where he has worked for more than 25 years. Hunter also functions as a tactical paramedic (TP-C #77) for WEMS and is assigned to the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team medical support group. He has served on the Massachusetts Committee of Trauma’s Trauma Registry Sub-Committee and is an active member of the UMMHC Emergency Medicine/Trauma Committee. He is active in regional disaster planning, sits on the Central Mass EMS Corporation’s Board of Directors and a is member of the Regional Medical Services Committee. Hunter was a founding member of the WEMS Honor Guard. Hunter is a long-standing member of NAEMT and served as a past member of their PHTLS Committee. He is also a charter member of the International Association of EMS Chiefs, a professional member of the National Association of EMS Physicians and the Special Operations Medical Association.

Peter T. Pons, MD, is a board certified emergency physician in Denver, Colorado and has been actively involved with prehospital care and disaster preparedness for over 40 years. He was the EMS medical director for the 911 paramedic ambulance service in Denver, based at Denver Health. In addition, he has served as the EMS. physician director for the fire-based EMS systems of Glendale, Colorado, and Jacksonville, Florida. He serves as an educator and the physician director of the tactical casualty care educational programs (Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, and Tactical Casualty Care for Law Enforcement and First Responders) offered by the EMS Education department of the Denver Paramedics. He has published numerous peer-reviewed journal articles on EMS, contributed many chapters for textbooks related to emergency medicine and edited several textbooks for EMTs and paramedics. He has served as the physician director for numerous mass gatherings and special events in Denver including the Denver Grand Prix, World Youth Day and the Visit of Pope John Paul II. He has lectured nationally and internationally on EMS, served as a member and chair of the EMS Committee for the American College of Emergency Physician, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Lance Stuke, MD is a trauma surgeon at the Norman E. McSwain, Jr Spirit of Charity Trauma Center at University Medical Center, is an associate professor of Surgery at LSU, and serves as the Program Director for the LSU General Surgery residency. Prior to attending medical school, he worked for several years as a paramedic for the City of New Orleans. He attended medical school at Tulane University, completed a general surgery residency at the University of Texas-Southwestern/Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and returned to New Orleans for his trauma/critical care fellowship at LSU. He is a member of the EMS Committee of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and serves on the State of Louisiana EMS Certifying Commission. He has a research interest in prehospital trauma, has written numerous textbook chapters on prehospital trauma care and lectured at many national and international prehospital conferences.

Table of Contents:

Chapter

1 History of EMS

2 EMS System Design

3 The Prehospital Environment

4 Prehospital Communications

5 Destination Guidelines and Hospital Designation

6 Documentation

7 Medico-Legal Issues

8 Emergency Vehicle Operation

9 Public and Media Relations

10 Ethics in EMS

11 Medical Direction – Overview

12 On-line Medical Direction

13 Off-line Medical Direction

14 Continuous Quality Improvement

15 Wellness

16 Scene Safety

17 Infectious Disease Exposure

18 Critical Incident Stress

19 Incident Management

20 Mass Casualty Incidents

21 Multi-Casualty Incidents -Small-scale

22 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Chemical

23 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Biologic

24 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Radiologic

25 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Explosives

26 Mass Gatherings

27 Community Paramedicine

28 Decision Making and Critical Interpretation of V.S.

29 Prehospital Physical Assessment

30 Cardiac Dysrhythmias

31 Cardiac Arrest

32 Overview of Shock

33 Chest Pain

34 Acute Coronary Syndromes

35 Altered Mental Status

36 Acute Neurologic Emergencies – CVA, TIA, HA

37 Hypertensive Emergencies

38 Seizures

39 Fever

40 Abdominal Pain

41 Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

42 Vomiting and Diarrhea

43 Dyspnea

44 Extremity Pain and Trauma

45 Overdose and Poisoning

46 Hypothermia

47 Heat Illness

48 Altitude Illness

49 Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies

50 Allergy and Anaphylaxis

51 Diabetic Emergencies

52 Psychiatric and Behavioral Emergencies

53 Management of the Violent Patient

54 General Trauma Principles

55 Head Trauma

56 Spine and Spinal Cord Trauma

57 Neck Trauma

58 Thoracic Trauma

59 Abdominal Trauma

60 Pelvis Trauma

61 Interpersonal Violence

62 Thermal Burns

63 Physical Assessment of the Pediatric Patient

64 Field Approach to Infants and Children

65 Seizures in Children

66 Respiratory Emergencies in Children

67 Pediatric Trauma

68 Child Abuse and Non-accidental Trauma

69 Water Emergencies

70 Decompression Illnesses

71 Wilderness EMS

72 Lightning

73 Bites, Stings, and Envenomations

74 Tactical Medicine

75 Hazardous Materials

76 Rescues – High Angle and Trench

77 Air Medical System Design and Configuration

78 Aeromedical Transport: Physiology of Altitude

79 Prehospital Interventions: What Really Works

80 Intravenous Access

81 Prehospital Airway Management

82 Pharmacologic Agents in Airway Management

83 Needle Decompression

84 Immobilization and Splinting

85 Field Management of Pain

86 Ultrasound in the Field