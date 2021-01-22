The EMS Today Show: Epic New Book Shows ‘Principles, Pearls and Pitfalls’ in EMS

This podcast presents an in-depth discussion with the editors of a new in-depth book recently introduced for EMS providers, educators, students and EMS junkies.
Prehospital Medicine: Principles, Pearls and Pitfalls was self-published by the International Prehospital Medicine Institute (IPHMI) with one purpose in mind: to get the most up-to-date EMS principles, pearls and pitfalls into the hands (and minds) of dedicated EMS providers.
IPHMI dedicated the book in the memory of famed trauma surgeon, EMS leader and friend to all on EMS, Dr. Norman McSwain and priced the book at only $14.95 for the e-book version and $29.95 for the 737-page printed version to make it affordable to emergency providers and physicians who could benefit from its content.
The book is written in a question and answer format, features 86 easy-to-read educational chapters on a multitude of subjects. It is 737 pages of amazing content that, in the e-book version, will be updated as topics, science or techniques change. There were 33 contributing authors in addition to the five primary authors whose mission it was to give providers the latest important information in 86 subject areas.
Join A.J. Heightman for a conversational discussion of the book, its contents and its purpose with the five EMS educators who developed its content: Wilfred (Will) Chapleau, RN, EMT-P; Greg Chapman, BS, RRT, REMT-P; Michael J. Hunter, EMT-P, TP-C; Peter T. Pons, MD, FACEP; and Lance Stuke, MD, FACS.
Biographies of the authors, the book’s 86 Chapter Table of Contents and a list of its contributing editors is presented below.
About the Editors
Will Chapleau has been a paramedic for 41 years and trauma nurse specialist for 28 years. For the last five years he has served as the director of Performance Improvement at the American College of Surgeons after spending six years managing trauma training programs for the Committee on Trauma there. He also spent 20 years with the Chicago Heights Fire Department, the last 6 years as chief. He also spent 15 years as an educator in the Good Samaritan Hospital EMS System in Downers Grove, Ill., and at St. James Hospital and Prairie State College in Chicago Heights. Chapleau served as the chair of the PHTLS Committee of NAEMT for nearly 20 years. He also served on the NAEMT Board of Directors, as well as on the boards for the National Association of EMS Educators and the Society of Trauma Nurses. He also chaired a task force for the National Association of EMS Physicians. He’s been a frequent contributor to the Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS), EMS World Magazine and Fire Apparatus Magazine. He has also been published in the Journal of Trauma and Critical Care and the Journal of Emergency Medicine. He also served on the editorial board of EMS World Magazine. Will has written and edited five prehospital care texts in four languages and has taught prehospital care and lectured in conferences in over 60 countries.
Greg Chapman a paramedic, respiratory therapist and educator has been involved in EMS since 1975, holds a baccalaureate degree from the State University of New York in Economics and Educational Administration. He has worked in all aspect of public safety from EMS, law enforcement and fire service and brings a multifaceted view to the table. He served as a member of the Prehospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) Committee for over 20 years. He was responsible for the development of multiple editions trauma and tactical c courses. Chapman serves on the Board of Advisors of the Committee for Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, charged with the development of standards used in the austere environments that we now face. Chapman has 30 years as a professional ski patroler and served on many SAR teams. Chapman has given presentations and seminars worldwide in over 20 countries and is published in multiple journals and textbooks. Chapman serves as a site visitor for the CoAEMSP and strongly believes that exceptional primary education is the cornerstone for the growth EMS as a profession.
Michael J. Hunter, a veteran of EMS for more than 37 years, serves as Deputy Chief EMS for Worcester EMS (WEMS) at UMass Memorial Medical Center (UMMMC) University Campus in Worcester, Mass., where he has worked for more than 25 years. Hunter also functions as a tactical paramedic (TP-C #77) for WEMS and is assigned to the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team medical support group. He has served on the Massachusetts Committee of Trauma’s Trauma Registry Sub-Committee and is an active member of the UMMHC Emergency Medicine/Trauma Committee. He is active in regional disaster planning, sits on the Central Mass EMS Corporation’s Board of Directors and a is member of the Regional Medical Services Committee. Hunter was a founding member of the WEMS Honor Guard. Hunter is a long-standing member of NAEMT and served as a past member of their PHTLS Committee. He is also a charter member of the International Association of EMS Chiefs, a professional member of the National Association of EMS Physicians and the Special Operations Medical Association.
Peter T. Pons, MD, is a board certified emergency physician in Denver, Colorado and has been actively involved with prehospital care and disaster preparedness for over 40 years. He was the EMS medical director for the 911 paramedic ambulance service in Denver, based at Denver Health. In addition, he has served as the EMS. physician director for the fire-based EMS systems of Glendale, Colorado, and Jacksonville, Florida. He serves as an educator and the physician director of the tactical casualty care educational programs (Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, and Tactical Casualty Care for Law Enforcement and First Responders) offered by the EMS Education department of the Denver Paramedics. He has published numerous peer-reviewed journal articles on EMS, contributed many chapters for textbooks related to emergency medicine and edited several textbooks for EMTs and paramedics. He has served as the physician director for numerous mass gatherings and special events in Denver including the Denver Grand Prix, World Youth Day and the Visit of Pope John Paul II. He has lectured nationally and internationally on EMS, served as a member and chair of the EMS Committee for the American College of Emergency Physician, and was a member of the Board of Directors for the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
Lance Stuke, MD is a trauma surgeon at the Norman E. McSwain, Jr Spirit of Charity Trauma Center at University Medical Center, is an associate professor of Surgery at LSU, and serves as the Program Director for the LSU General Surgery residency. Prior to attending medical school, he worked for several years as a paramedic for the City of New Orleans. He attended medical school at Tulane University, completed a general surgery residency at the University of Texas-Southwestern/Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and returned to New Orleans for his trauma/critical care fellowship at LSU. He is a member of the EMS Committee of the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma and serves on the State of Louisiana EMS Certifying Commission. He has a research interest in prehospital trauma, has written numerous textbook chapters on prehospital trauma care and lectured at many national and international prehospital conferences.
Table of Contents:
Chapter
1 History of EMS
2 EMS System Design
3 The Prehospital Environment
4 Prehospital Communications
5 Destination Guidelines and Hospital Designation
6 Documentation
7 Medico-Legal Issues
8 Emergency Vehicle Operation
9 Public and Media Relations
10 Ethics in EMS
11 Medical Direction – Overview
12 On-line Medical Direction
13 Off-line Medical Direction
14 Continuous Quality Improvement
15 Wellness
16 Scene Safety
17 Infectious Disease Exposure
18 Critical Incident Stress
19 Incident Management
20 Mass Casualty Incidents
21 Multi-Casualty Incidents -Small-scale
22 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Chemical
23 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Biologic
24 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Radiologic
25 Weapons of Mass Destruction – Explosives
26 Mass Gatherings
27 Community Paramedicine
28 Decision Making and Critical Interpretation of V.S.
29 Prehospital Physical Assessment
30 Cardiac Dysrhythmias
31 Cardiac Arrest
32 Overview of Shock
33 Chest Pain
34 Acute Coronary Syndromes
35 Altered Mental Status
36 Acute Neurologic Emergencies – CVA, TIA, HA
37 Hypertensive Emergencies
38 Seizures
39 Fever
40 Abdominal Pain
41 Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
42 Vomiting and Diarrhea
43 Dyspnea
44 Extremity Pain and Trauma
45 Overdose and Poisoning
46 Hypothermia
47 Heat Illness
48 Altitude Illness
49 Obstetric and Gynecologic Emergencies
50 Allergy and Anaphylaxis
51 Diabetic Emergencies
52 Psychiatric and Behavioral Emergencies
53 Management of the Violent Patient
54 General Trauma Principles
55 Head Trauma
56 Spine and Spinal Cord Trauma
57 Neck Trauma
58 Thoracic Trauma
59 Abdominal Trauma
60 Pelvis Trauma
61 Interpersonal Violence
62 Thermal Burns
63 Physical Assessment of the Pediatric Patient
64 Field Approach to Infants and Children
65 Seizures in Children
66 Respiratory Emergencies in Children
67 Pediatric Trauma
68 Child Abuse and Non-accidental Trauma
69 Water Emergencies
70 Decompression Illnesses
71 Wilderness EMS
72 Lightning
73 Bites, Stings, and Envenomations
74 Tactical Medicine
75 Hazardous Materials
76 Rescues – High Angle and Trench
77 Air Medical System Design and Configuration
78 Aeromedical Transport: Physiology of Altitude
79 Prehospital Interventions: What Really Works
80 Intravenous Access
81 Prehospital Airway Management
82 Pharmacologic Agents in Airway Management
83 Needle Decompression
84 Immobilization and Splinting
85 Field Management of Pain
86 Ultrasound in the Field