The Ambulance Science Podcast: Philadelphia’s Failure

Get every episode of The Ambulance Science Podcast by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!
Philadelphia’s failure to fund EMS forces “meat wagon-tactics” by police, while surgeons ignore the real problem, say Scot Phelps and Maria Werner.
Key Points:
- Philadelphia Fire EMS is severely underfunded, with a unit-hour utilization of 1.0, meaning they’re busy 100% of the time, leading to a delayed response time
- As a result, critical penetrating trauma patients are transported by police, without any care, in the back of prisoner vans to trauma centers
- But rather than advocating for more ambulances, especially in this era of limiting police scope creep, surgeons consistently try to justify the police transport model
Previous: The National EMS Scope of Practice Episode
Further Reading
Slow to Respond: What Takes Philly Ambulances So Long?
Brian X. McCrone and George Spencer
NBC Philadelphia
February 27, 2019
Medical Emergency? Philadelphia’s Fire Department to the Rescue
The Dose
October 4, 2019
Shanoor Seervai
Philadelphia City Council, Committee of the Whole
Transcript
May 1st 2019
Articles
2011 – Injury-adjusted Mortality of Patients Transported by Police Following Penetrating Trauma
Roger A. Band, MD, John P. Pryor, MD, David F. Gaieski, MD, Edward T. Dickinson, MD, Daniel Cummings, MD, and Brendan G. Carr, MD, MS
2014 – Severity-Adjusted Mortality in Trauma Patients Transported by Police
Roger A. Band, MD, Rama A. Salhi, BS, MHS, Daniel N. Holena, MD, Elizabeth Powell, MD, Charles C. Branas, PhD, and Brendan G. Carr, MD, MS
2016 – Police transport versus ground EMS. A trauma system-level evaluation of prehospital care policies and their effect on clinical outcomes
Wandling, Michael W. MD; Nathens, Avery B. MD, PhD; Shapiro, Michael B. MD; Haut, Elliott R. MD, PhD
2017 – Patient Characteristics and Temporal Trends in Police Transport of Blunt Trauma Patients: A Multicenter Retrospective Cohort Study
Elinore J. Kaufman, Sara F. Jacoby, Catherine E. Sharoky, Brendan G. Carr, M. Kit Delgado, Patrick M. Reilly & Daniel N. Holena
2020 – Beyond survival: the broader consequences of prehospital transport by police for penetrating trauma
Sara F Jacoby, Charles C Branas, Daniel N Holena, Elinore J Kaufman
2021 – Police Transport for Penetrating Trauma—Lessons From Patients in Philadelphia
Kenji Inaba, MD; Gregory J. Jurkovich, MD
2021-Association of Police Transport With Survival Among Patients With Penetrating Trauma in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Eric Winter, BS; Allyson M. Hynes, MD; Kaitlyn Shultz, BS; Daniel N. Holena, MD; Neil R. Malhotra, MD; Jeremy W. Cannon, MD