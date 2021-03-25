The EMS Today Show: ‘Nightwatch’ Returns to New Orleans

Get every episode of The EMS Today Show by subscribing to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!

A&E Network’s hit non-fiction series “Nightwatch” returns for a new season following the skilled first responders on the front lines of one of America’s most dynamic agencies—New Orleans EMS.

Each one-hour episode of “Nightwatch” chronicles the sacrifice and heroic work of the first responders in New Orleans, a city filled with rich culture and a vibrant community – and an amazing array of EMS calls.

On this special addition of the EMS Today Show, host A.J. Heightman is joined by New Orleans EMS Chief Bill Salmeron and two “Nightwatch: “cast” members, Paramedic Supervisor Keeley Williams, Paramedic Shaquille Harris and NOEMS Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan C. Fourcade.

A one-hour special leading up to the premier, hosted by Holly Sherman and Titus Tero, looked back at some of the past seasons’ memorable moments as well as introduced the new team members featured on the series this season.

NOEMS Chief Bill Salmeron

Paramedic Supervisor Keeley Williams

They discuss the logistics and off-screen preparations that have occurred and their excitement about their return to the services.

This season, the dedicated teams of EMTs and EMS paramedics embrace new partners and roles as they respond to everything from medical emergencies to on-the-street violence to natural disasters.

While the rest of the city sleeps, the medics of NOEMS take on the harrowing overnight shift to keep the residents and visitors of New Orleans safe.

From Executive Producer Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions, the season premieres Thursday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

“We are thrilled for the return of ‘Nightwatch’ and to continue to provide a platform to showcase the raw and emotional stories of first responders and those they keep safe,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “The series showcases A&E’s intense and impactful storytelling while also celebrating the diverse and inspiring city of New Orleans and those on the front lines who protect it.”

“We are excited to rekindle this collaboration and showcase the beauty and resilience of New Orleans,” said Dr. Emily Nichols, Director of New Orleans EMS. “It’s an honor to feature our outstanding healthcare providers who have given so much of themselves prior to and throughout the pandemic.”

“Nightwatch” is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Wolf Entertainment for A&E Network. Executive Producers for Wolf Entertainment are Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer. Executive Producers for 44 Blue are Rasha Drachkovitch and Robyn Younie.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Peter Tarshis serve as executive producers for A&E Network. “Nightwatch” is distributed internationally by A&E Networks.

