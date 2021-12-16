EMS Improv: Speaking with the ‘Report Doctor’

Eric Chase spends time with the “Report Doctor,” also known as Liz Angeli, PhD. Liz is an associate professor of English, an EMS researcher, an author and a writing specialist. Liz shares her frustration when she was in EMT school about the woefully inadequate training regarding documentation, and much more. Liz is dedicated to heling those that serve others.

