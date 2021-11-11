EMS Improv Podcast: Why Are EMS Conferences So Important?

Paul Main, president of American Ambulance Visalia (CA), speaks about the importance of getting together at conferences and how to continue both professional and organizational development.

Previous: In the debut episode of the EMS Improv Podcast, Host Eric Chase sits down with Hanover (VA) Fire/EMS Chief Jethro Piland and Firefighter-Medic Craig Bodette. Piland shares his thoughts on LODDs, vulnerability and collaborative teams. Bodette, the department’s peer support coordinator, discusses how collaboration helps build a robust team and response during crisis.

