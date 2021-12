Host Eric Chase talks with Jonathon Alba, the chief operating officer with Code 4 Emergency Services, talk about engagement, leadership, accountability, communication – and the need for humility, honesty and vulnerability.

Previous: Paul Main speaks about the importance of getting together at conferences and how to continue both professional and organizational development.

Want to hear more? Download our podcasts by searching for “EMS Today” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify!