EMS Improv: After the Oklahoma City Bombing

Chris Fields, a retired Oklahoma City firefighter, was in the iconic photo with Baylee Almon, the young girl killed in the Oklahoma City bombing on April 15, 1995. He and Eric Chase have a real talk about addiction, infidelity, suicidal behavior, peer support, healthy connections and mental health resources. There is help for those of you that are struggling, so please listen to the end. Help and resources are available to you and your loved ones.

