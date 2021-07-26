Emergent Leadership with Danielle Robertson Rath

Join hostess Brett Lyle and caffeine scientist, author and speaker Danielle Robertson Rath as they talk through how to beat burnout in the workplace. In this information-packed episode, Danielle shares details from her book, “How to Get Sh*t Done When You Feel Like Sh*t,” introduces the five levels of fatigue; gives Emergent Leaders three quick ways to identify fatigue levels in themselves and their teams; and leaves us with four management strategies that any individual, team or agency can adopt today to create more healthy and productive environments.

