Emergent Leadership with Danielle Robertson Rath

Join hostess Brett Lyle and caffeine scientist, author and speaker Danielle Robertson Rath as they talk through how to beat burnout in the workplace. In this information-packed episode, Danielle shares details from her book, “How to Get Sh*t Done When You Feel Like Sh*t,” introduces the five levels of fatigue; gives Emergent Leaders three quick ways to identify fatigue levels in themselves and their teams; and leaves us with four management strategies that any individual, team or agency can adopt today to create more healthy and productive environments.

To continue the conversation with Danielle: Info@greeneyedguide.com or send a personal note with your request to connect on LinkedIn: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/greeneyedguide/.

Episode resources:

Www.caffeineinformer.com

www.greeneyedguide.com/getshitdonebook
Www.greeneyedguide.com/mybook/

Previous: Brett Lyle talks with Chris Gaeta about his role with EMS.

Get every episode of Emergent Leadership podcast by subscribing to Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts or Spotify!

Previous articleESO Acquires Emergency Reporting, Leading Fire Records Management System (RMS)
Next articleAt Least Eight Killed in UT During 22-Car Pileup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display