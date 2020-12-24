Photos: REMSA Vaccinates Workers with Moderna Vaccine

REMSA in Reno, NV, received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday. Since March, the agency has lost 40,000 staff hours due to COVID-19, either from diagnosis or exposure. In less than an hour, they were able to vaccinate 50 frontline healthcare workers. They will continue to vaccinate their team members throughout the weekend. Photos courtesy of REMSA.

