Your Help Is Needed to Shape the Future of Prehospital Care

The Prehospital Guidelines Consortium is collaborating with the National Registry of EMTs to explore a new process to continually identify and incorporate current scientific literature into future certification activities. We seek input from the EMS community on peer-reviewed scientific articles (e.g., research studies, systematic reviews, or narrative review articles) published in 2019-2021 that can assist in improving the knowledge of EMS professionals regarding the most current science in EMS medicine.

Relevance to clinical care or operations within EMS medicine is requisite, and preference will be given to peer-reviewed literature, including reports of landmark clinical trials, systematic reviews of the literature, and scientific review articles.

Please submit articles by December 20, 2021. Submit recommended articles here.