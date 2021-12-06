Two KS Residents Recognized for Administering Lifesaving CPR

John Green

The Hutchinson News, Kan.

(MCT)

When Tim Herrman traveled to a Hutchinson dealership in October to trade his pickup for a new one, he left with a lot more than he was expecting, thanks to a Midwest Ford employee who reacted when Herrman had a heart attack in the parking lot.

A customer who’d been test-driving Hermann’s trade-in also jumped in to help.

Their actions allowed Herrman and his wife Chris to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary last week, with a steak dinner and a ride in that new truck.

On Thursday, the Samaritans, Greg Flores and Britnea Weaver, were each presented a Citizen Lifesaving Award by Reno County EMS and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Also recognized during the brief event in the dealership showroom were two EMS responders who established a pulse in Herrman before whisking him to the hospital as well as a group of firefighters who also responded.

Herrman had to work and was not able to attend.

The Herrmans drove, on Oct. 2, from their home near Great Bend to the Midwest Superstore, 1100 E. 30th St., to pick up Tim Herrmans’ 2021 Toyota Tundra and trade in his older model.

Herrman doesn’t remember anything of that day or the one before it, but his wife and others told him what happened. He was suffering from what he thought was acid reflux and lay down in the back seat of the truck.

When he lost consciousness and stopped breathing, his wife went inside the dealership and asked for help. While someone called 911, Flores went to the truck, where he found Herrman not breathing.

“I jumped in and started giving him chest compressions,” said Flores, 43, who learned CPR in a high school gym class in 1996 but never had cause to use it or taken a refresher course.

“He had no heartbeat, nothing happening, he was blue,” Flores said. “I know chest compressions keep blood flowing and getting blood to the brain.”

Weaver, 24, a medical assistant in the Hutchinson Clinic’s pediatric department, had just returned with her husband from a test drive of the 2015 Tundra that Herrman was trading in and discovered Flores was giving CPR.

Weaver also had never performed the measure on a live person, she said, but trained in it as a CNA in 2013 and then every two years since. So she knew it took more than one person to administer because of the physical demands.

“It’s just so tiring,” she said.

“When I was giving compressions, he’d take a breath every once in a while, but there was no pulse,” Flores said.

Flores and Weaver traded off a few times before an ambulance arrived, which they guessed was close to 10 minutes.

“It seemed like forever,” Flores said. “I was so glad when I heard those sirens coming down the street.”

“Those guys are the real heroes,” Flores said of Paramedic Chris Lash and EMT Alyssa Dye. “They brought him inside and got a pulse.”

Lash, who has been a paramedic for 1 1/2 -years and whose dad and sister are nurses, said it’s unusual for bystanders to provide CPR and almost as rare to see such an outcome.

“There’s only a 10-minute window when someone goes down to save the vital organs,” said Dye, who has worked as an EMT for two years and became interested in the profession from a high school class. “That’s why a bystander doing CPR is so important. It can make or break the outcome.”

While it’s important to do CPR properly, to get the right depth and speed of compressions, it’s most important that it be done, regardless of training, both Dye and Reno County EMS Chief Dave Johnston said, and 911 operators can talk someone through it.

In the two years he’s worked as EMS Chief in Reno County, Johnston said, he’s aware of only one other case — in South Hutchinson last year — where bystanders administered CPR and the patient fully recovered. While others survive, he said, it’s usually with some disability.

“Maybe 10 in 1,000 in such a situation fully recover,” Johnston said. “It’s that initial CPR that saves them. It keeps oxygen going to all the organs.”

Dye and Lash, incidentally, don’t usually work together, Lash said, but he picked up an extra shift.

Herrman said he had a medical work-up to prep for a colonoscopy two weeks before his heart attack, including an EKG and chest X-rays, but nothing was noted. He since had two stents put in.

Flores wasn’t sure what happened to Herrman until he walked into the showroom a couple of weeks later. Herrman also arranged to meet with Weaver while in town.

“He was in good spirits,” Flores said. “And I sure have a new outlook on life… It changes the way you look at things. You appreciate how precious everything is. You appreciate everything that you do have.”

“I’m just grateful for people coming out and trying, whether they absolutely felt confident or not,” Herrman said. “Anything can help until EMS gets there. Without those two people stopping to help, I wouldn’t be here. My wife couldn’t do it by herself. She ran in and told them she needed help, and they helped.”

