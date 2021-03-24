Toddler Found Under Water of IL River

Chris Green

A 2-year-old boy found late Monday morning submerged in the cold waters of the Rock River remains in critical condition.

He was transferred Tuesday to UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The toddler, whose name was not released, initially was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside with what first-responders called life-threatening injuries before being flown Tuesday to Wisconsin, said Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Katie Zimmerman.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 11:40 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Northway Park Road after a witness saw the boy walking along the banks of an inlet and fall into the water.

Deputies called for area fire department dive team members and immediately entered the water in search of the child.

North Park Fire Department’s first arriving units were on scene within five minutes, and its first diver waded into the waist-deep water at 11:48 a.m.

“He saw something bubbling in the water, and walked toward it thinking it was the child,” North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom said.

A second diver waded in and felt one of the child’s legs. The firefighter retrieved the child from the murky water at 11:52 a.m.

Advanced life support efforts were initiated immediately. Mercy Health’s MD-1 doctor also responded to the scene and assisted with resuscitation efforts, Hallstrom said.

The child was transported to and arrived at the Riverside hospital within 32 minutes of North Park Fire’s arrival on scene.

Zimmerman said the child lives in the area.

It was not revealed who was caring for the boy at the time of the incident. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

