St. Charles County Ambulance District Certified Level 1 Pediatric-Ready by MO EMS for Children

In any given year, St. Charles County Ambulance District (SCCAD) paramedics respond to thousands of calls for pediatric patients within the District’s 592 square mile service area. From allergic reactions to traumatic injuries, situations involving our community’s youngest residents demand specialized equipment and training. This month, SCCAD was recognized by the Missouri Emergency Medical Services for Children (MOEMSC) program as Level 1, the highest possible level for pediatric readiness.

To earn certification through the MOEMSC initiative, Missouri ambulance providers must carry and train annually on dozens of pieces of pediatric specialty basic and advanced life support equipment and designate a pediatric emergency care coordinator for the organization who ensures all pediatric-specific transport needs remain a top priority for the organization. To earn Level 1 certification, the organization must demonstrate commitment to pediatric community outreach.

“We are proud to recognize SCCAD for their commitment and dedication to the children of their community,” said Danielle Lee, MOEMSC Program Coordinator. “In addition to maintaining advanced pediatric certification for all paramedics, the District has a proven track record of offering a robust array of pediatric-centered safety programming for residents.”

In 2016, SCCAD was among the first EMS agencies in the region to partner with area pediatric specialty hospitals to offer a formalized STARS [Special Needs Tracking and Awareness Response] program for families with children suffering from complex medical needs. Other outreach programs include child safety seat installation assistance, child/infant CPR training, and Stop Heroin, a program aimed at middle school students that provides a raw look at the opiate epidemic.

“The District’s continued commitment to investment in equipment, training, and prevention programs helps improve clinical outcomes” said SCCAD Deputy Chief Medical Officer John Romeo. “We’re honored to be recognized by MOEMSC at this highest-possible level.”

MOEMSC is a federally funded grant program whose mission is to reduce child and youth mortality and morbidity resulting from severe illness or trauma.