A doctor on Thursday performed a rare field amputation on a man who became stuck in a conveyor belt in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, KFOR-TV reports.

Responders were called to the location in the 1500 block of East Reno Avenue for a man whose hand was caught in a conveyor belt.

The man’s arm was amputated near the shoulder so he could be freed from the machine.

The man’s current condition is not known.

