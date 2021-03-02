Off-Duty Firefighter Performs CPR on Injured Man at Pittsburgh (PA) Shooting

Steve Marroni

pennlive.com

(MCT)

An off-duty firefighter may have saved a man who was injured in a shooting and crash in Pittsburgh early Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. at East Carson Street and Arlington Avenue near Station Square, WTAE is reporting.

A man driving a Jeep had been shot and crashed into a pole outside of a gas station, WPXI reports.

When officers got to the scene, they found an off-duty firefighter performing CPR on the injured man, reports indicate.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to reports.

The crashed Jeep was found with bullet holes in it, including one in the windshield. The back driver’s side window had been shot out, as well.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, reports indicate.

The incident is under investigation.

