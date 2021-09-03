NJ EMS Task Force Evacuates Flooded Somerset Facility; 93 Saved

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, the New Jersey EMS Task Force ( NJEMSTF) was part of a multi-agency operation to move 93 people to safety from Complete Care at Willow Creek in Somerset, New Jersey, following the devastation and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ida.

Dispatched to the scene were seven NJ EMS Task Force medical ambulance buses capable of handling up to 20 patients at a time; two mass care vehicles; one special operations vehicle; additional mutual-aid ambulance and rescue units; and NJEMSTF team members. The units helped moved the patients to other facilities.

“Our team members have extensive training, equipment and the planning expertise to handle an emergency evacuation like this,” said Lou Sasso, an NJ EMS Task Force leader. “We’re also proud to have the relationships in place to work side-by-side with the NJ Department of Health, local EMS, OEM, and law enforcement agencies and the facility leadership when a disaster occurs.”

The EMS Task Force throughout manned a virtual incident command center, incorporating real-time video from the scene, with incident management experts in the field and weather and flood data.

The evacuation was required after the facility was flooded by several feet of water.

“Our teams worked under tough conditions, including maneuvering around flooded roadways and neighborhoods, to transport the patients,” said Sasso.

The NJ EMS Task Force is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that represents more than 200 career and volunteer EMS providers throughout the state. Members are trained in various disciplines of emergency medical services to respond to large-scale man-made and natural disasters as well as preplanned events.

