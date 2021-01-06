American College of Surgeons Seeks Feedback As It Revises Field Triage Guidelines

The American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma (ACS COT), in collaboration with several key partner organizations, is leading the revision of the 2011 Field Triage Guidelines. As a part of the revision process, the ACS COT is seeking input on the current guidelines from a broad group of EMS stakeholders, at all certification levels and in all roles. With the goal of reaching as many EMS practitioners as possible, the ACS has reached out to the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for input.

The National Registry is encouraging EMS practitioners, including all its stakeholders, to provide feedback to the ACS that can be considered as it embarks on a revision of current Field Triage Guidelines.

“The National Registry is uniquely positioned to reach a number of EMS professionals who can provide a broad range of input for the Field Triage Guidelines update,” said Bill Seifarth, executive director of the National Registry. “Our stakeholders include those providers working in the field each and every day – from Emergency Medical Responders to paramedics.”

Seifarth added that National Registry stakeholders also include medical directors, training officers, state EMS officials and more – all of whom would provide depth and breadth to the input being sought by the American College of Surgeons in their feedback tool.

Eileen Bulger, MD, FACS, chair of the ACS COT explained that “the Field Triage Guidelines are essential to get the right patient, to the right place, at the right time to treat life-threatening injuries. The guidelines are only useful if they can easily be applied by the EMS practitioner in the field. We ask that all providers share their experience with the current guidelines by completing the feedback tool. Your input will directly impact the revision process.”

The American College of Surgeons feedback tool contains approximately 40 questions and should take about 15 minutes to complete. All feedback should be provided by January 15, 2021. The feedback tool can be found here.