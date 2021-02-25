Sno Cat, Snowmobiles Help Reach PA Cardiac Patient

Peter Becker

Snowmobiles and a rescue sled were used to reach a patient with cardiac trouble Saturday night, February 6, in a remote area of Pike County unreachable that night by ambulance.

Hemlock Farms Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company EMS (Station 29) was dispatched at 7:51 p.m. to Porter Township to assist and transport the female patient, but 911 dispatch advised the location was not accessible by vehicle because of the snow. The patient was in a cabin within the Delaware State Forest, about a mile off the plowed road.

Most of the information for this story is from a report posted by the fire company on their public Facebook page.

EMS advised to dispatch the Fire Department for assistance. While responding the fire chief, Rich Hall, requested assistance from the the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) since the address was going to be on their land and access point.

The chief had crews stage at the Edgemere Ranger Station till the resources arrived for the quickest access, within 15 minutes of staging the DCNR Tucker Terra Sno Cat. This machine was out grooming snowmobile trails in the area.

The machine was used to bring an emergency medical technician (EMT) to the scene while Hemlock Farms EMS waited for the DCNR Rangers to arrive with snowmobiles and the Advance Life Support (ALS) service out of Bushkill Emergency Services.

The DCNR Ranger arrived and readied a snowmobile and Rescue Evac Sled. ALS also arrived.

The ranger transported the paramedic into the scene. The patient was stabilized and transported out to the waiting ambulance where she was taken to the hospital.

Bushkill fire department was dispatched with their Utility Task Vehicle. They stood by on scene in case more manpower was needed to remove the patient.

Hemlock Farms Volunteer Fire & Rescue expressed thanks to their Bushkill Fire, Bushkill EMS, the DCNR Rangers and Maintenance, as well as Pike County Communications Center for coordinating the response of multiple agencies.

