MedStar (TX) Finds Concerning Trends in Cardiac Arrest Response Volume

An analysis of MedStar’s cardiac arrest response volume reveals that 2021 is off to a troubling start!

In February 2021, MedStar’s responses for patient cardiac arrest victims were up 38% compared to February 2020.

The percentage of patients that EMS crews were unable to resuscitate on scene was up 48%.

January 2021 cardiac arrest response volume was also up 31% compared to January 2020.

Last year, responses for cardiac arrest victims in January and February were down comparted to the previous year, but the overall trend in cardiac arrest response volume is up in the current year, compared to prior years.