Greenport (NY) Fire Department EMS Crew Honored

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) has recognized EMS members from the Greenport (NY) Fire Department for their fast actions in saving a man having a heart attack. EMT Helen Reiss, Paramedic Scott Falley and Dan Creedon stabilized the patient at home on August 6, 2021, and then transported him to PBMC’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab, where the clogged vessel was opened in under 80 minutes.

The Greenport man was experiencing chest pain for over an hour when he called 911. The ambulance arrived at his home and performed an EKG, which showed that he was experiencing a heart attack. The crew sent a notification to PBMC’s Emergency Department, allowing the Cardiac Catheterization Lab to be prepared for their arrival, resulting in the life-saving response time. After being treated by PBMC doctors, the patient was brought to the Intensive Care Unit for critical monitoring. He remained chest pain-free from there on and was discharged within three days of arrival.

“The current optimal first medical contact-to-treatment time is 90 minutes for this type of an occurrence, and the amazing EMS crew did it in under 80 – from Greenport,” said Dr. Amy E. Loeb, executive director of Peconic Bay Medical Center. “This truly shows the Greenport FD crew’s ability to assess patients and get them to the help they need in lightning-fast time, which in the end, saves lives.”

The Greenport FD team was honored with certificates of recognition at the firehouse on November 9.

