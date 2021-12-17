Five MN EMS Providers Honored after Successful Resuscitation

The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.

Five first-responders were recognized for reviving a person whose heart stopped at Gustavus Adolphus College in October.

The South-Central Minnesota EMS Regional System presented its Lifesave Awards on Wednesday to Gustavus campus safety officer Scott Reiten, St. Peter police officers Joshua Klaseus and Ryan Eberhart, and Allina Health EMS paramedic Denis Pererva and EMT Amy Gulbranson.

The security and police officers were called to a medical emergency and found a person who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. They performed CPR, used an automated external defibrillator and got the patient’s heart beating again.

They “provided a solid foundation by quickly starting CPR” and using an AED, according to a news release from South-Central Minnesota EMS Executive Director Mark Griffith.

The Allina Ambulance crew provided “advanced care” and took the patient to River’s Edge Hospital.

Only one in 10 victims survive a cardiac arrest that occurs outside a hospital, according to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation.

“In instances where the victims survive, multiple levels of teamwork provide success,” Griffith said.

