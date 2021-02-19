Austin (TX) Paramedic Kept a 98-Year-Old Patient Warm Through Transport

Madalyn Mendoza

San Antonio Express-News

(MCT)

With an ambulance stuck in the snow, Austin paramedics had to resort to warming a 98-year-old patient in a utility vehicle.

The photo is touching the hearts of Texans who are dealing with the rare snowfall and the dangerous effects that have come in the wake of the storm.

Canyon Lake resident Audrey Lucia shared the photo of her coworker, Austin paramedic Cole Turner, on her neighborhood Facebook page. The picture shows Turner cradling the patient in a warming blanket while sitting in the back of the vehicle borrowed from a neighbor, surrounded by snow.

“What a community!! People helping people, that’s what it’s all about. #texasstrong,” one person replied.

Selena Xie, president of the Austin EMS Association, said the patient was “extremely sick” and is now in the hospital. Xie said the responding paramedics had to resort to other means.

“This is totally unprecedented and we’re so proud of our paramedics for being creative, they’re doing whatever they can to help the people who need it,” she added.

The crew drove the Bobcat vehicle the rest of the way to the hospital, according to the Austin EMS Association.

Like their counterparts throughout Texas, the Austin paramedics shared online that their call volume has doubled and crews are running calls “nonstop.” A donation page was created to collect funds to feed the medics.

Madalyn Mendoza covers news and puro pop culture for MySA.com — mmendoza@mysa.com — @maddyskye

