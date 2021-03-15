New SafetyNeb Mask Allows for Nebulized Care Without Viral Particle Release

Editor’s note: Click here to hear A.J. Heightman’s podcast with Dr. Louis on “The EMS Today Show.”

Aerosolized medications during COVID-19 have not been permitted in many EMS and Fire First Response agencies because of the fear of transmitting the disease. The concern is that viral particles will remain suspended in the air.

According to a recent estimate, more than 3,500 U.S. healthcare workers have died in the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. The gravity of the pandemic has heightened awareness of the necessity of preventing patients’ pathogens from infecting front-line medical personnel.

In the case of nebulizers, which are the recommended treatment protocol for medical conditions where patients present with shortness of breath, the pandemic has compromised the frontline workers’ options in treating their patients.

Nebulizers have been underused due to concerns that they facilitate the spreading of patient-generated viral particles into the environment. Some EMS agencies have adopted archaic methods for treating bronchospasm such as intramuscular terbutaline and epinephrine, whereas others are using more expensive and less effective rescue inhalers.

AerosoLess Medical has recently released a revolutionary new face mask that allows medical personnel to again provide nebulized treatments, targeted directly into the patient’s lungs. The SafetyNebTM Mask uses patent-pending technology to create a CPAP-like tight seal with the patient’s face and is also fitted with water-resistant viral filters over its vent holes. These features drastically reduce the ability of pathogens contained in patients’ exhaled breath and coughs to escape into the environment.

The SafetyNeb Mask was introduced to the market by Dr. Paul Louis, an emergency medicine physician. In our new era, where we have a new awareness about aerosols, particularly in the confined space of an ambulance, the SafetyNeb Mask allows frontline workers to treat patients effectively with nebulized albuterol, Atrovent and even TXA, without exposing themselves to patient pathogens.

Detailed features of the SafetyNeb Mask can be seen on this video:

Research by Dr. Peter Antevy and Dr. Steven Rios found that the use of regular nebulizers caused a significant amount of particulate release into the surrounding environment (in this case, the confined space of an ambulance patient compartment); whereas the use of SafetyNebTM masks only caused negligible releases of particulate matter, as measured through use of a particle counter.

Exhaled comparisons between a standard oxygen mask and the SafetyNeb can be seen in the following illustrative videos – using a green light laser:

The SafetyNeb Mask can be purchased in two different configurations and is a fraction of the cost of an MDI with a spacer (Bulk purchase pricing is also available):

The SafetyNeb EMS Kit includes a SafetyNeb Mask, a jet nebulizer and tubing; all pre-assembled in one bag for easy access in time of emergent need.

includes a SafetyNeb Mask, a jet nebulizer and tubing; all pre-assembled in one bag for easy access in time of emergent need. The SafetyNeb Mask-only is intended for customers who prefer the option of choosing between a variety of specialized nebulizers on a case-specific basis. The SafetyNebTM mask is compatible with most jet nebulizers as well as with Aerogen’s vibrating mesh nebulizer.

For additional information, visit: https://aerosolessmedical.com/

Additional product demonstration videos:

On the web: https://aerosolessmedical.com/respiratory-products/