Traverse City (MI) Continues Ambulance Transport Study

Jordan Travis

The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.

(MCT)

Studies of Traverse City’s current ambulance setup are ongoing, and numbers could be coming soon that give a clearer fiscal view of possibilities.

City Fire Chief Jim Tuller said the department’s crews are often first to arrive to any medical call, largely thanks to having two stations to serve the city. They don’t often take people to the hospital when the situation warrants, and instead that job often falls to Medical Mobile Response.

Commonly called by its acronym MMR, the Saginaw-based ambulance operator arrived in Traverse City on Dec. 1, 2020, after merging with Munson Healthcare subsidiary NorthFlight, as previously reported. The hospital system now is one of three with part-ownership of MMR.

Tuller said arriving first to stabilize the patient and letting MMR handle transport unless the ambulance service has no units available is by design.

Doing so allows for city firefighter/paramedics to free themselves up more quickly to respond to more calls.

But recently, the department has transported more patients to hospital — 38 between Dec. 1, 2020 and June 8, 2021, compared to 31 for 2020 prior to December and 36 for 2019, according to numbers Tuller provided.

Transporting a patient, transferring them to the hospital’s care and resetting the ambulance for another call takes time, Tuller said.

“So we’re way below our minimum staffing for that time period,” he said.

That’s no problem on an occasional basis, Tuller said. But it’s happening more often, including in surrounding townships with mutual aid agreements with the city.

Those shortages of available personnel are part of the findings of a look into the future of ambulance service in Traverse City, which includes considering turning Traverse City Fire Department into the primary Advanced Life Support transporter instead of MMR. City commissioners will get a look at those interim findings at their study session Monday.

City Manager Marty Colburn said he has a number of department heads looking into the various aspects of the current arrangement. It’s still in the works, but includes some interim recommendations like equipping ambulances with locating devices to show dispatchers where each one is.

The update includes more details on future alternatives. Those vary, like keeping the current arrangement but billing MMR for medical runs — an annual fee would be one possibility — to becoming the transport agency, to seeking a request for proposals from another operator.

That’s not an exhaustive list, and each one comes with its own complications. Tri-Data in its late 2020 report to the city figured it would take an estimated $755,000 in personnel, at least, and $500,000 in ambulances for the city fire department to become a primary transporter, to say nothing of station upgrades.

And insurance companies typically only pay the ambulance service that transported a patient to hospital, according to the report. Any service charge by the city to MMR could result in higher ambulance transport bills to city residents.

Few other ambulance services like MMR operate in the region, and any operator — the current one, a would-be city-run service or otherwise — will contend with an ongoing nationwide shortage of job candidates.

It’s a shortage that predates pandemic-related upheavals to the job market, city Commissioner Roger Putman agreed. He believes the city needs to focus on recruiting firefighter/paramedics no matter which way ambulance services go.

City Commissioner Tim Werner said the current setup likely isn’t one the city would create from scratch.

But it’s one the community has “grown into” over the years, due in part to the nature of private health insurance.

Werner echoed Putman in saying he wants to see more specifics, like estimated costs that would make a decision easier to reach.

Tuller and Colburn said those numbers are in the works, including financial projections. The interim report includes placeholders for a few, like potential increased pension costs.

The two commissioners separately agreed balancing the life-saving aspects of ambulance service with their duties to be responsible with city taxpayer money is a delicate one.

“It’s hard to say this costs too much, we shouldn’t do it, but at the same time you have to look at if you have a loved one who’s in a car accident, what is the price for getting them to the quickest medical attention that will save their life? So yeah, that’s not something you can put a price tag on,” Putman said.

Yet ambulance services are costly to provide, and not just for Traverse City, Werner said. It’s possible the city can learn from other departments.

“Obviously there’s no silver bullet, like, ‘Oh, we’ll all do it this way, we’ll be great,'” he said.

