Nearly a Dozen Hurt in Serious Collision in Easton (MA)

Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized following a serious collision at a busy Easton intersection on Thursday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred about 5:06 p.m. at the intersection of Purchase and Washington (Route 138) streets.

Two minivans — a Honda and a Toyota — collided head-on, causing extensive front-end damage to both vehicles. The collision sent one of the minivans into a guardrail.

“Easton Engine 12 was on-scene within five minutes and ascertained that multiple people were trapped inside two white minivans which had crashed head-on,” the Easton Fire Department wrote in a statement.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life hydraulic extrication tool to gain access to one of the minivans, which contained eight adults, all of whom were injured. Two adults in the second minivan were also injured, officials said.

Ten total ambulances were requested to the scene and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, which would be receiving the most patients, was notified in advance about an influx in transports.

Firefighters triaged victims at the scene with assistance from Dr. Henry Crowley, the town’s service medical director. Police officers also assisted on scene.

“All 10 patients were stabilized and transported to two area hospitals by Easton Fire and seven mutual aid ambulances,” the statement says. “Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Eight of the victims were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and two to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, fire officials said.

Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Carroll, who served as the incident commander, said the 10 occupants of the minivans were fortunate to escape without more serious injuries.

“Considering the amount of damage and number of occupants in this head-on crash, it is very fortunate that it appears that no one was serious injured,” he said. “Our fire crews and mutual aid partners are to be commended for their rapid response and aggressive work on Thursday evening.”

The West Bridgewater, Stoughton, Mansfield, Norton, Raynham and Sharon fire departments and Brewster Ambulance Service provided mutual aid at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Easton police.

