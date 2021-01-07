Watch: PA EMT Rescues Man From Fiery Wreck

A Cumberland Goodwill EMS EMT is credited with rescuing an elderly man from a fiery crash moments before a large part of the vehicle exploded.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Carlisle, PA. Video was captured on the ambulance’s dashboard camera.

EMT Grace Snyder saw the driver “was having difficulty moving away from the vehicle. She rushed to rescue him, and only 20 seconds later a larger part of the vehicle exploded,” the department said.

Snyder joined the department last year and is a firefighter with the North Middleton Volunteer Fire Company.

Related