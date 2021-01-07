EMT, Good Samaritans Pull Driver from Burning Car after NY Crash

Michael Sheridan

New York Daily News

(MCT)

A 34-year-old man was pulled from a burning car by an EMT and two Good Samaritans after crashing on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday, authorities said.

The unidentified driver was heading west when he lost control near Exit 43 in Woodbury and crashed his 2012 Audi just before 3 p.m., Nassau County police said Wednesday. The car smashed into a cement barrier before hitting the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway overpass.

Dale Bartolomeo, an FDNY EMT who also volunteers with the Huntington Manor Fire Department, saw the crash and raced in to help, officials said. He was quickly joined by two other people.

They pulled the unconscious driver from the burning vehicle, then emergency responders arrived and treated the victim, authorities said. He was then flown by police helicopter to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

