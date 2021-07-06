Photos: Torrance (CA) Rescuers Perform Resuscitation Efforts on Dog

Photos and information by Jon Androwski

On Sunday, June 30, the Torrance (CA) Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building. Moments after the fire was knocked down, a dog was found unresponsive from smoke inhalation. The dog was carried out and over to Torrance’s newly created EMS team. Firefighters and EMTs began a resuscitation effort with oxygen and CPR. Neither where successful.

Torrance recently took over operations from McCormick Ambulance. The city hired and trained EMTs to staff three BLS units which respond on medical runs with engine and paramedic units. The BLS units then transport, if needed.