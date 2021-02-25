How One Event Medicine Provider Is Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic

Background

For EMS agencies across the country, COVID-19 has led to a rollercoaster of fluctuating call volumes and a scramble for personal protective equipment (PPE), but for event medicine companies, COVID-19 decimated their industry. Volunteer-based Rock Medicine, which provided medical services at over 1,000 events across the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019, saw its total events drop to under 150 in 2020, forcing it to adapt to a world without mass gatherings.

Changing Operations

As the threat of COVID-19 became clear in March of 2020, Rock Medicine decided to leverage its volunteer network to help support local community response and began supplying volunteers to provide COVID-19 testing and assist at a field care site. Originally born out of San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury Free Clinic 48 years ago, the organization has experience providing medical coverage for large events in austere environments, such as festivals and street fairs with tens of thousands to upwards of a million patrons. However, event medicine providers are designed to mobilize for temporary events, not ongoing deployments. This created the need to recruit and train new volunteers during the height of the pandemic.

Moving Training and Recruitment Online

Rock Medicine volunteers tour the field care clinic tent at the beginning of their shift. (Photo/Xin (Frank) Qi)

Although remote schooling and furloughs created a new pool of volunteers who wanted to participate in COVID-19 response, Rock Medicine’s large, in-person orientations could not be safely offered. Therefore, a COVID-19 specific orientation was created and offered to volunteers via Zoom. While these new volunteers have been an asset for pandemic response, retention of existing volunteers who have experience with normal operations will be crucial to an eventual reopening. However, many veteran volunteers use volunteerism as an escape from their healthcare jobs, so keeping them involved during the pandemic was a challenge in itself.

Keeping Existing Volunteers Engaged

The best way to keep volunteers engaged is to reinforce the reasons why they volunteer. Many volunteers joined the organization to gain healthcare experience or give back, both of which were possible through the COVID-19 deployment. However, the social gatherings and concert experience which helped form a sense of community no longer existed.

To help keep volunteers connected to the organization, weekly emails were implemented that shared volunteer experiences from the deployment, updates about the organization, and upcoming activities. Virtual learning sessions, both with panels of healthcare workers discussing their COVID-19 experiences and CE courses were offered to help our volunteers maintain licensure and stay connected to each other. Lastly, the decision was made not to put programs on hold and volunteers were encouraged to work on projects to expand the organization’s capabilities. When events do return, Rock Medicine plans to return stronger than ever.

Preparing for the Future

With two COVID-19 vaccines having received emergency use authorization and counting, it is likely that large events will eventually return. However, vaccines will not offer complete protection, so many of the disinfection procedures, universal masking, and personal protective measures for responders put into place will likely persist for the foreseeable future. Therefore, event medicine companies must develop plans for protecting their volunteers and employees including obtaining PPE, providing respirator fit testing, and surveillance COVID-19 testing. Additionally, event medical providers will be looked to for advice on event safety, so staying current with COVID-19 data, infection control, and best practices will be essential for return to a new normal.

Rock Medicine is currently accepting volunteers for their ongoing deployment in the San Francisco Bay Area. Information on joining is available at RockMed.org.