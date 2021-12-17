Hatzalah South Florida, Magen David Adom Team Up

Sergio Carmona

Hatzalah South Florida and Magen David Adom made their years of cooperation official when both organizations signed an agreement to continue sharing knowledge and training in a ceremony in Aventura that was attended by hundreds of people.

MDA is Israel’s paramedic and Red Cross service, while Hatzalah South Florida is an all-volunteer emergency medical service organization which serves Miami-Dade and Broward counties. It is one of the more than 50 independent Hatzalah (Hebrew for “rescue”) volunteer ambulance services that primarily serve Jewish communities in the United States, Israel and around the world.

Among the ways MDA has helped Hatzalah South Florida is by creating a computer-aided dispatch system for the local EMS service. According to MDA, this marks the first time its dispatch technology has been adopted by an EMS organization in the United States.

“Given our close relationship [with MDA], it made perfect sense to adopt Magen David Adom’s technology and bring those innovations here,” said Joseph Dahan, director of Hatzalah South Florida and an EMT with the organization, in a news release.

With Hatzalah South Florida’s new system, the organization’s dispatchers will be able to capitalize on artificial intelligence technologies to dispatch multiple resources, including first responders and the nearest Hatzalah ambulance, instantly and simultaneously without having to await action on the dispatcher’s part; instantly determine the first responders closest to the scene of a medical emergency before dispatching them; pinpoint the exact location of cell-phone callers; respond to text messages; and see live visual feeds of the scene.

“While we brought our technology to South Florida first, we’re amenable to sharing it with any American EMS organization or PSAP [public safety answering point],” said Ido Rosenblat, MDA’s chief information officer, in the news release.

