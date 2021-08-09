New Laminated Side Windows Will Pose Access Problems for Unprepared First Arriving EMS & Fire Units

Important Rescue/Access Note from JEMS Editor Emeritus A.J. Heightman

Tools such as what is show here (the Resqme®) will become lifesavers in the future because, effective September 1, 2018, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 226 (FMVSS 226) established requirements for ejection mitigation systems to reduce the likelihood of complete and partial occupant ejections through side windows during rollover or side impact events.

The standard applies to all passenger cars, multipurpose vehicles, trucks and buses with a GVWR of 4,536 kg or less.

This change is expected to add 17 million new vehicles per year to America’s roadways with laminated glass side windows. Punches will not shatter laminated glass on these newer vehicles. Laminated glass must be CUT. So EMS and Fire service agencies need to be prepared to cut, not punch out, side window glass. Watch the video below to see what you will be confronted with.

A second issue related to patient safety when removing laminated glass requires the use of non-intrusive blade systems on side windows to avoid striking patients or uncooperative suspects and showering them with glass particles while accessing side windows and removing the laminated glass.

THE RIPPER™ is one new, inexpensive system that is attached to, and powered by a standard impact drivers including Milwaukee®, DeWalt®, Ridgid®, and Makita®, and Hilti®.

IT’S FAST: Cuts laminated glass to access and rescue a patient, remove the window, or to unlock a vehicle door in less than TEN SECONDS!

SAFE: Piercing tip penetrates only about an inch allowing rescuers to operate entirely within the “Safe Cut Zone”

EFFICIENT: Offers a 360˚ swivel for left or right hand users. It also features an attached Resqme® window punch, seat belt and ejection mitigation curtain cutter

VERSATILE: The Resqme® interfaces with popular model impact drivers including: Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt, Ridgid and Hilti.

Choices: interfaces with models of popular impact drivers

The Ripper™ (Bare Cutter Tool) can interfacing with:

Milwaukee® 12 Volt 2553-20

Milwaukee® 18 Volt 2853-20

Makita® 18 Volt XDT14

Ridgid® 18 Volt R86036K

Dewalt® 20 Volt DCF887

Hilti® 22 Volt SID 4-A22

Exact pricing will depend on each distributor and taxes but the tools, without the impact driver start at $499 .

You can contact a dealer by clicking on this link: www.Rescue42.com/dealers

Complete Kits Contain: The Ripper™ Laminated Glass Cutter, Impact Driver, 2 Batteries, Fast Charger, Tool Kit, Owner’s Manual and Soft Carry Bag

The complete Impact Driver & Ripper attachment kits shown here range from $729-$849

Additional notes:

The interface cone system can be swapped out if you change impact driver tools in the future, reducing replacement costs

Its blaze orange color does not look like a handgun

Has an integrated Resqme® glass punch and seatbelt cutter

Has a handy / integrated LED light

It features glass piercing blade tips – no hole-punching tools required

The device cuts glass manually as well – blade design enables “can-opener” style operation

