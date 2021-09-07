New Ion Pen Light from Koehler Bright Star Is a Perfect Companion In The Dark

The new Ion Pen Light is rugged, compact and carries an industry-leading 135 lumens that will cast a light 100 feet and is engineered to provide a high lumen output though the entire three-hour runtime. The Ion makes it easier than ever to carry the brightness of a big flashlight in a form that fits in a shirt pocket.

The rear button switch can be operated in a momentary mode or continuous light. The Ion Pen Light’s construction is anodized aircraft aluminum and it comes with a pocket clip attachment. Just 5- 1/8 inches long and 5/8 “ wide, it is drop-rated at 2 meters, water-proof to one meter and powered by 2-AAA batteries (not included).

It is the perfect professional everyday carry light.

Model # 60500

MSRP $19.99

