Masimo Announces CE Marking of the Rad-G™ with Temperature

JEMS Staff
Masimo Rad-G™ with Temperature
Masimo Rad-G™ with Temperature (Photo/Business Wire)

Masimo has announced the CE marking of the Rad-G™ with Temperature, a handheld device that provides clinically proven SET® pulse oximetry, respiration rate from the pleth (RRp®), and other important parameters alongside clinical-grade, non-contact infrared thermometry.

With its long-lasting rechargeable battery, robust rubber casing, light weight, and integrated noninvasive, real-time forehead temperature measurement, Rad-G with Temperature makes it easier for clinicians to quickly assess patients and make informed care decisions anywhere pulse oximetry or vital signs checking is needed in a compact, portable form factor.

Coupled with the universal Mini-Clip™ pulse oximeter sensor to provide the ultimate in handheld versatility, Rad-G with Temperature can be used in a variety of settings, including but not limited to entry screening, physicians’ offices, outpatient services, long-term care facilities, wellness clinics, first-response scenarios, and limited-resource environments both indoors and in the field. Rad-G can provide both spot-check measurement and continuous monitoring.

The infrared thermometry offered by Rad-G with Temperature provides a host of benefits. Rad-G’s thermometer is non-contact and does not require probe covers or other disposable accessories. Its integration into the Rad-G platform eliminates the need for clinicians to locate a separate clinical thermometer to take body temperature measurements and ensures that many people can be seamlessly and efficiently screened for temperature, with one-touch operation, alongside oxygen saturation, respiration rate, and more, in the same session, using a single device.

Designed from the start to maximize portability and battery life, Rad-G’s rechargeable battery provides an impressive 24 hours of continuous use between charges – allowing clinicians to work in transport, emergency, and other challenging scenarios with confidence that the device will continue to function hour after hour.

