Life-Saving Equipment Initiative Begins in TX, NM

The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) and the Permian Road Safety Coalition (PRSC) recently held a kick-off event for its collaborative “First Responder Life-Saving Equipment Initiative.”

The PSP and PRSC previously announced this $1.1 million donation of life-saving equipment to first responders in 22 counties across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. The event, held last month at the Northeast Midland Volunteer Fire Department, included a complimentary lunch for first responders as well as remarks from PSP CEO Tracee Bentley, PRSC Executive Director Scott Scheffler, Reeves Sheriff Arturo “Art” Granado, Northeast Midland County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Don Evans and ConocoPhillips Lower 48 HSE Manager Vanessa Rawlins. Midland County Commissioner Robin Donnelly was also in attendance. A live equipment demonstration during the event conveyed the impact immediate access to these tools can have in times of urgent need.

“We all understand the importance of improving road safety in our region, being a key area of focus for the Permian Strategic Partnership, and we are committed to advancing our work to reduce incidents through improved infrastructure. Partnering with the PRSC on this initiative allows us to help fulfill an urgent need and support our first responders by equipping them with the best possible tools as they work tirelessly to protect our citizens,” said Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of the PSP.

“This significant contribution by the Permian Strategic Partnership will help the PRSC place critical emergency response equipment and training in the hands of our region’s first responders that will in turn have the potential to save lives on rural county and state roadways in the Permian Basin,” said Scott Scheffler, executive director of the PRSC. “We are honored to have played a part in this initiative from the start, we want to thank all of the first responders and local government leaders for their leadership throughout this initiative as we all work together to save lives on our Permian roadways.”

First responding agencies, many of whom are staffed by volunteers, have limited infrastructure and resources and it is not unusual now to see responders travel over an hour by road to respond to calls for assistance.

“Let me extend our congratulations and thanks to the Permian Strategic Partnership and Permian Road Safety Coalition for extending the already successful First Responder Life-Saving Equipment Initiative to all 22 counties of the Permian Basin,” said Eddy County Fire Chief Josh Mack. “Eddy County was fortunate to be included in the initial phase of the program last year and we have already seen the positive impact of the equipment in the field. Please know how much we appreciate the positive collaboration between industry and first responders – it truly makes a difference each day.”

This partnership is funding emergency equipment such as battery powered “jaws of life,” fire extinguishers, mobile lighting tools and rescue helicopter landing zone kits and related training for “first on scene” local responders or prepositioned closer to remote activity areas in need of these resources.

First responder agencies receiving equipment are in the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Culberson, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, Winkler, and Yoakum Counties in Texas; and Eddy and Lea Counties in New Mexico.