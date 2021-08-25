Hot Products from EMS Today 2021

JEMS is proud to announce the selection of Hot Products at the EMS Today Conference & Exposition, held virtually August, 25-27, 2021.

These products were selected by a panel of judges consisting of emergency medical services (EMS) product specialists, physicians, educators, administrators and paramedics. Each product was reviewed to see if it not only improved the ability to deliver optimal emergency medical care, but if it also allowed EMS agencies to do it more innovatively, safely, efficiently and with enhanced comfort for patients.

Products were evaluated based on four distinct categories: 1) Originality; 2) Functionality; 3) Ease of use; and 4) Need in the EMS setting.

Winners

Laerdal Medical

customerservice@laerdal.com

877-523-7325

The new Resusci Junior QCPR Airway Head Upgrade Kit expands the features of the existing Resusci Junior QCPR to facilitate training of BLS+, high-performance CPR, and ALS team training beyond the current BLS offering. New features include:

– Supraglottic Intubation

– ET intubation (workflow)

– Correct intubation provides accurate ventilation feedback

– Rotating pupils for neurological assessment

– Compatibility with new TeamReporter app

Laerdal Medical

customerservice@laerdal.com

877-523-7325

TeamReporter is a video-based mobile app specifically designed for High-Performance CPR Team Training. By providing real-time CPR feedback (CCF, Rate, Recoil, Depth, Ventilation Volume, etc.) tips for improvement, and video-based debriefing, it enables teams to build, train and master High-Performance CPR skills. Users obtain qualitative and quantitative feedback to ensure they improve the skills it takes to save a life. They will understand, without a doubt, the true value they bring to emergency medicine.

TacMed Solutions™

info@tacmedsolutions.com

888-822-6331

The RISE™ (Rigid Immobilization System for Extremities) is a rugged, low-profile, splint for extremity fractures and pelvic binding in the prehospital environment. Born from lessons on the battlefield, it can be intuitively applied under stress to create a straight splint, 90-degree splint, or pelvic binder. It features dynamic living hinges allowing the splint to collapse for maximum portability while easily form-fitting to the required shape and dimensions for proper application.

TacMed Solutions™

info@tacmedsolutions.com

888-822-6331

The SOF® Tourniquet features multiple upgrades allowing for smoother and faster one-handed and two-handed applications. The Performance Compression Band webbing maximizes compression during application for quick, snag-free operation, its Rugged Buckle is engineered to remove excess slack in a single fluid motion and remain stable at any engagement angle, and the Slack Indicator Wedge offers visual confirmation when all excess slack has been removed to result in less windlass rotations required to reach occlusion.

SafER Medical Products, LLC

tdenevan@safermedicalproducts.com

417-693-8357

Portable soft bag aerosol evacuation device. AC/DC powered, soft bag vacuum that is part of our portable negative pressure system. Purpose built with EMS professionals in mind. Compact, lightweight easy to carry. 2.7lbs 7.26″x7.19″x10.79″.

SafER Medical Products, LLC

tdenevan@safermedicalproducts.com

417-693-8357

The EndoShield is part of our portable negative pressure system. Designed to be used during intubation to provide a physical barrier and also capture airborne pathogens. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a level of safety to healthcare providers not seen before. 11.5″h 10″w 3.5″.

SafER Medical Products, LLC

tdenevan@safermedicalproducts.com

417-693-8357

Respiratory Shield, part of a portable negative pressure system designed to add an extra layer of personal protection from infectious, airborne pathogens. This system was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect healthcare providers but addresses airborne pathogens in general, TB, influenza, rhinovirus, etc. 6″h, 4″w, 3.5″d.

Tactical Medical Solutions

info@tacmedsolutions.com

888-822-6331

The OLAES® Hemostatic Bandage combines the globally recognized OLAES® Modular Bandage with battle tested HemCon® ChitoGauze® PRO (CoTCCC Recommended) to create the most comprehensive trauma bandage for multiple injury profiles. Both proven life-saving devices are now together in a single, easily accessible package, to increase any level of prehospital care provider’s treatment capabilities while reducing application times and saving space in your kit.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

info@zoll.com

800-348-9011

Manage your patients more effectively than ever with ZOLL’s new X Series Advanced monitor/defibrillator. X Series Advanced offers groundbreaking new features: Real BVM Help provides real-time clinical feedback on manual ventilations. TBI Dashboard™ enables care providers to effectively manage patients with traumatic brain injury. RescueNet® Live allows clinicians to remotely view real-time data from the X Series Advanced screen via cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

Quick Tube Medical, LLC

justyn@quicktubemedical.com

828-713-4700

The Quick Tube Medical chest tube kit improves efficiency during trauma intervention, respiratory deterioration and code blue situations. It expedites care during an unforeseen pulmonary event. The product is engineered to stabilize the center-space between the skin and the internal tube. Our tube features a strong, yet pliable tube to allow patient movement and repositioning. The inflatable balloon lock is designed to internally position and hold the chest tube in place.

SAM Medical

contact@sammedical.com

503-639-5474

SAM ThoraSite is an anatomical landmark guide, designed to provide a safer approach to the pleural space by pinpointing the procedure site. The device aids in identifying the appropriate intercostal space for lateral thoracostomies and similar procedures.

Siemens Healthineers

bryon.moore.ext@siemens-healthineers.com

619-977-3841

The epoc Blood Analysis System provides metabolic, electrolyte and blood gas results at the patient’s side in <1 minute, enabling you to quickly obtain and assess critical results at the scene. With a single, room-temperature stable test card, the epoc system delivers lab-quality results that help inform the best treatment path and improve patient outcomes.

Now, with the new NXS Host, the epoc system is powered by Android and delivers advanced processing speed and expanded memory to deliver critical results where they are needed most.

Pulsara

connect@pulsara.com

877-903-5642

Pulsara debuted v. 12.1, allowing EMS teams to practice at an expanded scope. Through Pulsara, EMS can alert their MIH team for a patient who may be sick but not critical. The community paramedic arrives on scene, communicates via live video with their medical director, connects the patient with their primary physician, and creates a healthcare plan. The ambulance crew remains available for time-sensitive emergencies while the patient is more appropriately treated.

Rescue Essentials

info@rescue-essentials.com

910-830-0286

The low-profile FLAT IFAK pouch can be MOLLE mounted in a variety of locations, such as on a ballistic vest, pack exterior or headrest mount, and provides rapid access when you need it, and secure, low-profile storage when you don’t. Dual-pull handles that provide access to the inner sleeve from either direction are covered, providing tactile feedback and confirmation of the pull handles. 7.25″ H x 7.75″ W x 1″ D 7.9 oz $34.95

Rescue Essentials

info@rescue-essentials.com

910-830-0286

The Trauma Cap significantly improves treatment to head trauma. The FDA-approved, patented device is intended to serve as a mechanical replacement to manual pressure on scalp lacerations. There’s rarely an easy way to apply sufficient necessary pressure to head wounds, requiring manual compression. But the trauma cap does just that. It also saves time when seconds count, is simple to use, can be easily removed and reapplied for wound care. Price: $14.99